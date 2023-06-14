Water main break in Montreal forces partial closure of Saint-Joseph Boulevard

A water main break has forced the city of Montreal to close off Saint-Joseph Boulevard between Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Mentana Street.

Workers at the site said the break happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in a pipe with a diameter of about 41 centimetres.

The break has not affected residents' access to water, according to Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"Only one citizen has been dealing with a flooding situation," he said. "Water main breaks happen. The important thing is to act quickly."

Philippe Sabourin is a spokesperson for the city of Montreal. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

The cause of the water main break is not yet known.

Saint-Joseph eastbound will be closed for the coming days while workers repair the valve and lower the pressure throughout the network. The westbound lane had re-opened by 4 p.m.

Sabourin said commuters should use Sherbrooke Street and Rosemont Boulevard for the time being.