Montreal

Water main break in Montreal forces partial closure of Saint-Joseph Boulevard

The eastbound lane of Saint-Joseph Boulevard will be closed for repairs for the next few days.

City is asking people to use Sherbrooke Street and Rosemont Boulevard instead

CBC News ·
A man takes a picture of a flooded street in Montreal.
A man takes a picture of water gushing onto a flooded street in Montreal. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

A water main break has forced the city of Montreal to close off Saint-Joseph Boulevard between Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Mentana Street.

Workers at the site said the break happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in a pipe with a diameter of about 41 centimetres.

The break has not affected residents' access to water, according to Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. 

"Only one citizen has been dealing with a flooding situation," he said. "Water main breaks happen. The important thing is to act quickly." 

A man stands in front of a closed street.
Philippe Sabourin is a spokesperson for the city of Montreal. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

The cause of the water main break is not yet known. 

Saint-Joseph eastbound will be closed for the coming days while workers repair the valve and lower the pressure throughout the network. The westbound lane had re-opened by 4 p.m. 

Sabourin said commuters should use Sherbrooke Street and Rosemont Boulevard for the time being. 

with files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio

