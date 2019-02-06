Pointe-Claire basements flooded after water main break

Paul Oblat's son woke him up at 5 a.m. this morning because there was water pouring into the family's finished basement on Julien Avenue in Pointe Claire.

Thirty minutes later, the basement furniture and exercise equipment was completely submerged and Oblat wasn't the only one waking up to a disaster.

A water main break flooded about 10 houses and several residential streets. Mayor John Belvedere said some homes have as much as five to six feet of water in the basement.

Sections of Lakeshore Drive, Drayton Avenue and Brunet Avenue are closed as a result.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after residents on Marie-Anne and Victoria avenues reported flooding, according to Marwan Shedeed, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department.

Nobody was injured and the homes did not need to be evacuated, but firefighters were busy pumping water out of basements throughout the morning, he said.

Streets and driveways were covered by several centimetres of standing water early Tuesday and there was as much as two feet of water accumulation on Lakeshore Drive.

The city shut three valves to the water main by 8 a.m., ensuring water was no longer pouring out, Belvedere said.

How about this for a 5am wakeup call? Paul Oblat’s son woke him up because there was a couple of inches of water in their basement on Julien ave in Pointe Claire. Thirty minutes later, it’s nearly covering the ping pong table. <a href="https://t.co/N6asgQ8OCQ">pic.twitter.com/N6asgQ8OCQ</a> —@TurnbullJay

The break, likely caused by the inclement weather, probably occurred in a 24-inch pipe, or a pipe connected to main of that size, he said.

"We realize that it's going to get cold soon too," he said. "So there's a lot of stuff going on right now to try to clean it up as fast as possible."

Montreal firefighters were called to a number of homes in Pointe-Claire around 4:30 a.m. as roads, driveways and basements filled with water. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The city is delivering bottled water to all the affected homes, as crews works to repair the break. Belvedere said he doesn't know how long it will take to repair the damage and turn the water back on.

Some homes have furnaces in their basements, meaning they may be without heat.

"People will have to call their own insurance and get some specialized companies in now to get them taken care of," he said.