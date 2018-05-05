Broken water main closes St-Antoine behind the Bell Centre

Police have blocked St-Antoine Street West between Peel and de la Montagne Streets due to a broken water main.

The Ville-Marie tunnel exit for de la Montagne and Saint-Antoine is also closed.

Fuite d’eau majeur au pied du Centre Bell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/x239gb3TU3">https://t.co/x239gb3TU3</a> —@pascalrobidas

Officials are at the scene working to fix the break.