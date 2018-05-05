Skip to Main Content
Broken water main closes St-Antoine behind the Bell Centre
Police have blocked St-Antoine Street West between Peel and de la Montagne Streets due to a broken water main.

Ville-Marie tunnel exit for de la Montagne and St-Antoine also closed

The Ville-Marie tunnel exit for de la Montagne and Saint-Antoine is also closed. (Radio-Canada/Jean-Claude Taliana)

The Ville-Marie tunnel exit for de la Montagne and Saint-Antoine is also closed.

Officials are at the scene working to fix the break.

