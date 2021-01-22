Water main break near downtown causes flood, headaches for drivers
Water main is nearly 140 years old, according to Montreal mayor
City crews are working to stop water from flooding streets in the Ville-Marie borough, as a water main break is causing headaches for people driving in and around the city.
The water main is located near the corner of De Lorimier Avenue and Ontario Street.
A detour has been set up for drivers in the South Shore coming into the city through the Jacques-Cartier bridge, redirecting them to the southern portion of De Lorimier, closer to Notre-Dame Street.
It's not clear how long it will take for the issue to be resolved.
"The first thing we want to do is to lower down the pressure on the water main, then we will see exactly what's the cause and we will fix the situation." said Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson for the city. "We will have to fix the aqueduct, but also the asphalt."
In a tweet, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the water main in question is nearly 140 years old.
Un important bris de conduite s’est produit à l’angle d’Ontario et De Lorimier. Cette conduite date de 1882. Nos équipes sont sur place pour colmater la fuite, mais le secteur est à éviter en ce moment. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a>—@Val_Plante
So far, there are no reports of property damage.
With files from Josh Grant
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.