Broken sprinkler causes water damage at Château Frontenac
Water poured from the ceiling in the ballroom of Quebec City's Château Frontenac hotel Tuesday night, as a leak caused damage at the famous hotel.

CBC News ·
Fire crews were called to Quebec City's Château Frontenac Tuesday night after a sprinkler problem caused a major water leak. (Marc-André Turgeon/Radio-Canada)

Water poured from the ceiling in the ballroom of Quebec City's Château Frontenac Tuesday night, damaging the famous hotel. 

A broken fire sprinkler in one of the guest rooms caused the overflow, according to Radio-Canada. 

The water leaked all the way into the hotel's ballroom. (Submitted by Philippe Corriveau)

The hotel refused an interview request on the incident, but photos and video were posted to social media.

Firefighters were seen outside the building Tuesday night. 

