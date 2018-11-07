Broken sprinkler causes water damage at Château Frontenac

Water poured from the ceiling in the ballroom of Quebec City's Château Frontenac Tuesday night, damaging the famous hotel.

A broken fire sprinkler in one of the guest rooms caused the overflow, according to Radio-Canada.

The water leaked all the way into the hotel's ballroom. (Submitted by Philippe Corriveau)

The hotel refused an interview request on the incident, but photos and video were posted to social media.

Firefighters were seen outside the building Tuesday night.

