Water boil advisory in effect 'until further notice' for city of Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore

Residents in Brossard will have to boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it, the municipality on Montreal's South Shore announced Friday night.

The city says the advisory is in effect for all of Brossard 'until further notice', and comes after the discovery of fecal coliforms in the water supply.

People can still use the water without boiling it if they're cleaning dishes, clothes, or bathing.

‼ AVIS D'ÉBULLITION D'EAU À BROSSARD ‼ Veuillez noter qu'un avis d'ébullition d'eau est en vigueur sur l’ensemble du territoire de Brossard, et ce, jusqu'à nouvel ordre. <br>RAPPEL : faire bouillir l'eau au moins 1 minute avant de la consommer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brossard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brossard</a> <a href="https://t.co/cGqS02oB1G">pic.twitter.com/cGqS02oB1G</a> —@Ville_Brossard

However, parents are advised to use a washcloth for their children to avoid any water being swallowed.

The city of Brossard will post updates on its social media pages.