Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Water boil advisory in effect 'until further notice' for city of Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore

The city of Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, has issued a water boil advisory for all of its residents after the discovery of fecal coliforms in its water supply.

Water that is not boiled can be used for bathing, but parents should use washcloth for children, city says

CBC News ·
Residents in the city of Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, have to boil water for at least a minute before consuming it. (Radio-Canada)

Residents in Brossard will have to boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it, the municipality on Montreal's South Shore announced Friday night. 

The city says the advisory is in effect for all of Brossard 'until further notice', and comes after the discovery of fecal coliforms in the water supply.

People can still use the water without boiling it if they're cleaning dishes, clothes, or bathing.

However, parents are advised to use a washcloth for their children to avoid any water being swallowed.

The city of Brossard will post updates on its social media pages.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now