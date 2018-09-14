Here's how to watch Monday's historic English-language leaders' debate

On Monday, Sept. 17, the leaders of the four main parties vying for votes in the Oct. 1 provincial election will come together for a televised debate in English — a first in Quebec electoral history.

The four parties which hold seats in the National Assembly will take part in the 90-minute debate, touching on themes of education, health, economy, identity, environment and relations with English-speaking communities.

During the debate, Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard, the Coalition Avenir Québec's François Legault, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and the co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, Manon Massé, will answer questions submitted by members of the public.

CBC Quebec is presenting the debate, in partnership with CTV, Global, CJAD, Citytv and the Montreal Gazette.

The debate will be moderated by CBC's Debra Arbec and CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi, and hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard.

The event will take place at Maison Radio-Canada's studio 42 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to watch live on TV

CBC Montreal will carry broadcast a pre-debate special with Nancy Wood, starting at 5 p.m.

The debate begins at 5:30 p.m.

The CBC News Network will join the debate at 6 p.m.

CBC Montreal Late Night will also have reaction and analysis at 11 p.m.

Find it online

The debate will be livestreamed on CBC.ca/Montreal, on CBC Montreal's Facebook page, on YouTube and Periscope.

CBC.ca's live online coverage starts at 5:15 p.m., joining the pre-debate show hosted by Nancy Wood.

Join the conversation on Facebook by following along and commenting in the live stream.

CBC and its English-language media partners have set up a joint fact-checking desk, and fact-checkers will be answering questions from the public live in the chat.

On the radio

CBC Montreal's Homerun will begin radio coverage of the debate at 5 p.m. with host Sue Smith.

CBC Radio One will carry the debate live, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Homerun​'s Sue Smith will host a 30-minute special at the end of the debate.

Busy that night? Never fear

If you can't watch or listen to the English-language debate live, the video will be available on demand after the event on the CBC Montreal Facebook Page and on YouTube.

Want the latest from the campaign trail? Sign up for CBC Montreal's election newsletter at cbc.ca/ballotbrief