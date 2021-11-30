Workers at 400 Quebec daycares to walk out Wednesday

Employees of roughly 400 public daycares in Quebec will go on strike Wednesday morning indefinitely.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), representing some 11,000 employees, is exercising its pre-approved strike mandate after collective agreement negotiations with the province failed to bear fruit Tuesday.

Premier François Legault's administration is offering educators a pay hike of up to 20 per cent of salary, and daycare unions, including CSN, have agreed to the increase.

"Where there is a problem is with support staff. There, the demand is disproportionate to what we offered," Legault said Tuesday afternoon.

Support staff, including those who work in maintenance, administration and kitchens, have been offered a nine per cent increase and that has been a sticking point.

Representing CSN's chapter in the Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches region, Mélanie Pelletier said daycare educators make up about 85 per cent of staff, and they are concerned support staff will quit if they aren't offered a larger salary.

About half of Quebec's public daycare's are unionized.

The Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ), has 3,200 members. Those members approved an indefinite strike mandate last week as well. No walkout date has been set.

Sonia LeBel, president of Quebec's Treasury Board, said last week that a back-to-work order is a tool the government may use if nearly 15,000 daycare workers went on strike.

But Pelletier said she expects an exodus of workers from childcare centres if the government "chooses to ram a regulation down the throats of employees."

In that case, parents will be affected in the long term rather than a few days or weeks, she said.