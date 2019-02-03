VRAK taking flak for offering young audience erotic selfie tips

A French-language television channel is under fire for publishing a female-focused article on its website that offered its young audience tips on taking erotic selfies.

Posted to VRAK.TV on Saturday, the article's headline roughly translates to: "10 tips to successfully take a sexfie without ruining your reputation." The word "sexfie" is used in French to describe erotic or nude self-portraits.

The article has since been removed from VRAK's website and social media platforms after it attracted the online wrath of parents and public figures alike, even catching the eye of some of some Quebec's top politicians.

The Liberal Party's Marwah Rizqy, the opposition's education critic, described the article as "unacceptable," especially from a site that targets a "very young" audience.

"At a time when cyber bullying prevention and awareness campaigns are taking place in our schools, this post is irresponsible," she wrote.

"At a time when cyber bullying prevention and awareness campaigns are taking place in our schools, this post is irresponsible," she wrote.

The Education Minister says he is 100 per cent in agreement with Rizqy.

On Saturday, Jean-François Roberge tweeted, "The best way to succeed at taking a 'sexfie' is not to do it at all."

On Saturday, Jean-François Roberge tweeted, "The best way to succeed at taking a 'sexfie' is not to do it at all."

The article made recommendations such as "stay authentic" when taking nude selfies and to not be "too serious." The article also warns readers never feel obligated or forced to send erotic photos.

The channel defended its decision to publish the article in a tweet about its deletion.

"VRAK listens to you and is sensitive to your comments," VRAK tweeted Saturday.

"Although we are now targeting a more mature audience of 18 to 34, our last article on sexfies raised several questions. We decided to withdraw it promptly and we will review our editorial lineup."

The article's first tip is to not take the erotic selfie unless you are totally comfortable with the act as, it says, 'you are the master of your body.' (Screenshot of VRAK.TV)

​In response to VRAK's tweet, Rizqy was quick to point out that the content is still accessible to young people.

It is "victim bashing," she added in a follow-up tweet, to imply the person taking the photo is responsible rather than the receiver who distributes it.

VRAK, based in Montreal, got its start as Le Canal Famille — The Family Channel — in 1988, distributed by a Videotron subsidiary. It changed its named to VRAK.TV in 2001, was bought by Bell Media in 2013 and switched its audience focus to the 13-to-35 age group in 2016.

Nowadays, leading articles on VRAK.TV's website focus on entertainment, pop culture, travel and relationships.