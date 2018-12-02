So you think you can volunteer? An expert's tips on finding the right position for you

If you're looking to give back to your community this holiday season, the volunteer opportunities are rife this December.

Volunteer West Island is one of the 115 organizations in the province that finds volunteers for community groups.

"[Volunteers] just don't realize what an impact they make," said Andrea De Rome, a volunteer recruitment coordinator at Volunteer West Island.

Right now, most of the need for volunteers is for the Meals-on-Wheels programs, for positions that vary from cooking meals to delivering them to elderly people and spending time with the clients.

De Rome checks in regularly, especially in the case of volunteers delivering meals and spending time with older clients, to see if the pairing works well for both parties.

Aspiring volunteers can sign up online by visiting the website of their local volunteer centre to check out temporary or permanent opportunities in their communities.

Finding the right fit

De Rome suggests going through the list and finding what interests you, as well as what suits you geographically and what works with your schedule. It's also possible to schedule a consultation with your volunteer bureau if the options are too overwhelming.

"Oftentimes, people will come to us and say, 'I'm new here,' or, 'I want to learn English,'" De Rome said.

As a coordinator, she still has to match those people up with the right organizations, such as working with seniors for Meals-On-Wheels or children and teens in another kind of setting.

There are also opportunities to help with administrative work at community groups, if working directly with people isn't something you want to do. Food banks often need help sorting donations or helping with translation or paperwork, for example.

The time commitments vary from group to group and can be as little as a couple of hours, one day a month.

A position that sticks

"We try to line them up with something that's going to fit and that they're going to like," De Rome said. The goal is to have people stick with the volunteer position as long as possible.

But she says that's not always the case — and that's okay.

There is, however, one exception that De Rome wants people to think about.

"[For] Meals-on-Wheels, we say up front that we hope you like it and that you stay for minimum six months, because we don't want to keep re-training people," De Rome said. "But if you don't like it, you don't have to stay."

If you're worried that you won't be able to find anything to suit your skills and availability, De Rome says not to worry.

"Whatever people's talents are, there's a place for them," she said.