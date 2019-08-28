Only learning a trade on-the-job could leave workers stuck, says training institute
Lennoxville Vocational Training Centre seeing consistent annual decline in student registration
Student registration is sagging at the Lennoxville Vocational Training Centre because a high demand for employees has companies offering on-the-job training — something the school warns can have consequences later on.
"They're looking for staff any way they can," said Mélanie Thompson, the school's project development officer.
"Right now they're recruiting people that don't necessarily have the appropriate training to do the job, and showing them a little bit of the trade as they can when they get the job."
The training centre is located just south of Sherbrooke and offers programs in fields like administration, machining techniques and health.
With trades jobs readily available in the area, and employers willing to train new staff, there's little incentive to get a diploma.
That means when an employee is looking to shift into another role they may not be equipped to do so.
"When you go directly to work, the employers will show you what you need to accomplish the tasks they want you to do," Thompson told CBC Quebec's Breakaway.
"But then you're limited. If ever you don't like that job anymore and you want to do something else … you haven't seen the overall profession."
"If you're really interested in learning about a trade, it's a short investment of time but for an outcome that's a lot greater," Thompson said.
With files from CBC Quebec's Breakaway
