Kanesatake Mohawks block entrance to Oka provincial park

Kanesatake Mohawks set up checkpoints at the entrance to Oka provincial park Wednesday, as the park was due to reopen, stopping cars as they arrived and asking their occupants to turn around and leave.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon said the provincial government had failed in its constitutional duty to consult with First Nations before reopening its parks network.

Oka park, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal, is adjacent to the town of Oka and the Mohawk community, and Simon said Mohawks are worried opening the park to visitors could spread COVID-19 to neighbouring communities, including Kanesatake.

"We're seeing progress: infection rates and death rates are starting to slow down," said Simon.

"So is it really the time to get the economy rolling?"

Simon said the province should have waited at least two more weeks before allowing people to spend time in the park. He wrote Premier François Legault Monday, calling for limited access to the region.

Oka Mayor Pascal Quévillon, who was also at Oka park Wednesday morning, wants the park open and is demanding Legault ask provincial police to step in.

Visitors arriving at Oka provincial park on Wednesday were being asked to turn around and go home. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Asked about the standoff at the government's pandemic briefing Wednesday, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said the provincial Ministry of Parks and Wildlife is in talks with Simon in the hope of finding a satisfactory solution to the dispute.

Meanwhile, she asked the Mohawks to allow access to the park.

"Parks were supposed to reopen on May 20, and it is May 20," Guilbault said.

The provincial agency that manages parks, SEPAQ, says it will reimburse anyone who purchased a ticket to access the park and didn't get in.