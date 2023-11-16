Donating blood in Quebec has virtually never been easier

Héma-Québec has launched a new virtual reality (VR) experience to walk people through the process of donating blood before rolling up their sleeves.

With the help of a headset and handheld remotes, potential donors can interact with an animated virtual nurse, register to donate and watch as the nurse takes their pressure and starts drawing blood. The virtual nurse also offers donors a snack, water and a stress ball in the simulation.

Only about three per cent of Quebecers donate blood, mostly because of a lack of awareness of the process, according to Héma-Québec.

The blood services agency says it hopes offering the educational VR experience at donation centres and recruitment events will help motivate more people to become blood donors by allaying fears they may have.

Florent Roquette was feeling stressed about giving blood for the first time at a Montreal blood drive Thursday, so he gave the VR experience a shot.

"I loved it," he said.

"When it's your first time, you don't know what to expect," said Roquette. "I'm really happy to do it and this experience really helped me understand the process and I'm way more comfortable giving my blood now."

What donating blood in virtual reality looks like Duration 1:46 Featured Video Héma-Québec is banking on a virtual reality blood donation experience to help ease people into doing it for real.

The virtual reality pilot project was launched for Héma-Québec's 25th anniversary. The organization paired with Quebec firm OVA to develop the immersive experience.

Héma-Québec spokesperson Josée Larivée said the organization needs about 1,000 donations every day to supply all hospitals in the province. Most blood donors give often, she said, but the blood banks regularly need new donors.

Most people who hesitate to donate have a fear of needles, are unsure of what questions they will be asked or how the experience will go, said Larivée. The VR experience is meant to assuage all those anxieties.

"We're trying to make this experience more tangible," she said.

"People laugh when they put the virtual headsets on, and right after that they're willing to give blood with a big smile ... It becomes something cool and that's what's important to us."

For now, the VR experience is offered at Globule centres in Saint-Bruno, on Montreal's South Shore, and Sainte-Foy in Quebec City. If the project goes well, Héma-Québec says it will bring it to more centres across the province.