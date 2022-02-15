Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Quebec police investigate 'violent death' in Saint-Isidore

Sûreté du Québec officers received a call Monday afternoon reporting the discovery of an inanimate body in a residence in Saint-Isidore, Que.

Provincial police have set up a command post in Saint-Isidore, Que. in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, after a man's body was found Monday.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers received a call reporting the discovery of an inanimate body in a residence on President-Kennedy Road in Saint-Isidore.

Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a spokesperson for the SQ, said the death was violent. 

The SQ's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The age and identity of the victim are not yet known.

