After her 16-year-old daughter was violently arrested, Asian mother wants SPVM chief to meet with her

Montreal resident Lisa Sim raised her children to be aware of racial profiling. She took them with her to recent anti-police brutality protests, in an effort to make sure they understood what was happening in the world around them.

Still, she never imagined her daughter would be a victim of police brutality.

Sim claims her daughter, Jia Li Riddell, was a victim of unnecessary force at the hands of a Montreal police officer last month.

A video circulating online shows Jia, who is of Asian descent, screaming as she's slammed to the pavement by an male officer. She is then seen being yanked up by her arms, as she is placed in handcuffs.

She can be heard asking police why she is being arrested as she's taken away to a police car.

"Only when I saw the video did I really feel the force of how excessive the force was," said Sim.

"They didn't have to go there. I think there are many other measures they could've taken to de-escalate, to talk to the kids."

Jia, who recently turned 16, was with four of her teenage friends at Girouard Park in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood on the evening of June 29.

Concerned about COVID-19, the group had opted to meet up at a park, rather than staying in one of their homes.

Upon arriving, Sim said, Jia and her friends encountered another group of people who had a bottle of wine with them.

Sim said her daughter and her friends began to take sips of it.

Shortly thereafter, she said, they noticed a group of cadets were in the park. By that point, there were about 30 people in the park and they were asked to disperse.

As Jia turned around to leave, she suddenly found herself grasped by a police officer and slammed to the ground, according to her mother.

"I don't think that she was even aware that she was under arrest at the time," said Sim.

Sim said one of her daughter's friends, who was filming the incident, was threatened with pepper spray when she refused to stop filming the officers.

According to Sim, Jia was the only person of colour in her group of friends, and was also the only one to be treated aggressively.

Jia was issued a ticket for drinking in public, her mother said, but Sim is still waiting to find out whether any charges will be laid.

"She is responsible, she is accountable for her actions on that side. I do not dispute that aspect and I believe that anybody who is drinking as a minor and gets caught should have a persecution," Sim said.

But, she said, Jia should have been given a warning and a ticket at most. She fears that if charges are laid, the consequences could be detrimental to her daughter's mental health, career and schooling.

Mom wants an in-person explanation

Sim would like Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron to meet with her and Jia in their home. She wants to be able to explain to him, first-hand, the effect the arrest has had on her daughter.

"She's a very anxious person to begin with, so this has really exacerbated that part of it and I know it's made her very angry. It's an embarrassing situation," said Sim.

"She knows and believes she did not do anything to warrant that action."

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant would not comment on the case because it is now in the hands of Crown prosecutors, who will decide whether Jia will be charged.

He said SPVM officers target crimes, not people — regardless of their race, sex or age.

Fo Niemi, director of the anti-racism advocacy group CRARR, is calling on Caron to take a closer look at the link between the SPVM's use of force and people of colour.

"So often we notice that when there's a police intervention with a person of colour, there's always an escalation leading to excessive use of force," said Niemi.

"It's for the police chief to explain as to why this kind of force was used, excessive force was used, on a 15-year-old girl."

The Montreal police service has been accused of racial profiling and systemic discrimination numerous times over the years.

A report released last month by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) found there is racism and discrimination across municipal institutions and called for two experts on racial profiling to be added to the city's public security committee and for changes to police training.

The SPVM is set to announce a new policy on street checks Wednesday.