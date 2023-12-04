Charges dropped against Quebec businessman Vincenzo Guzzo

Criminal charges have been dropped against Quebec businessman and Cinémas Guzzo president Vincenzo Guzzo.

In June, Guzzo was charged with engaging in criminal harassment against a person between November 2022 and June 2023. He was also charged with failing to respect the condition not to communicate, directly or indirectly, with the person.

Guzzo, a key player in the film industry in Quebec, denied the allegations at the time.

In a statement, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) said that the Crown did not have the reasonable prospect of conviction required to go through with prosecution.

Guzzo released a statement via a public relations firm.

"It was with great relief that Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo received confirmation of the end of all criminal proceedings against him, which had begun on June 26, following the filing of complaints in the context of a family dispute," Communications Zenergy, the public and media relations firm that represents Guzzo, said in a statement.