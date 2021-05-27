Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu man convicted of 1st-degree murder in death of his 28-year-old partner

A jury has found Vincent Boucher guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his 28-year-old partner, Laurie Anne Grenier in December 2018.

Boucher received an automatic sentence of 25 years in prison without a chance at parole.

He was charged in the days following Grenier's death. Her body was found with signs of violence on it, in the couple's shared Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu home on Bouthillier Street.

Boucher's judge-and-jury trial revealed he had stabbed her in a jealous rage before fleeing to Sainte-Adèle in Quebec's Laurentians region, where police later arrested him.

Boucher's lawyers argued he should be charged with manslaughter instead of first-degree murder because he was intoxicated at the time of Grenier's death.

It took the jury four hours to come to its verdict.