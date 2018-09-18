'It's the heart of Villeray': Community centre fears losing space to CSDM

The future of a community centre in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood is now uncertain, leaving organizers concerned that they will have to find a new home or risk splitting up its myriad services.

The Centre de Loisirs communautaires Lajeunesse has operated out of the former Holy Family School on Lajeunesse Street — in the heart of the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough — since 1989.

But now, organizers fear they may have to look for a new home, because their space is one of several being considered by the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) as a site to be converted back to a school.

Eugène Lapierre, board chair of the Lajeunesse community centre, says that the non-profit group receives about 220,000 visits each year, and that it's important that all the services stay under one roof.

Activities include sports and culture programs, and cooking and computer courses. The organization also offers affordable office space rented out to other local groups.

"It's so lively, there are about 300 organizations that use the centre year-long," said Lapierre.

Offering sense of community

Anne-Laure Dubé has been coming to the centre for two years.

The young mother of two says that it helps her feel less isolated. She said that she did not have any friends with young children before joining.

"Sometimes we feel alone or we don't know if we are doing the right thing," she said while attending a sewing workshop at the centre.

"Having friends that are also parents changes our lives."

Émilie Leroy (left) and Marie-Michèle Baril-Dionne stand outside the community centre. Baril-Dionne says the community centre is the heart of the neighbourhood. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

The community group currently rents their building from the City of Montreal, which in turn rents it from the CSDM.

The school board issued a list of possible locations for new schools in the city last month, with the community centre building indicated as the top priority for an elementary school.

Not only would organizers need to find a new building large enough to fit their needs and within their budget, it would also need to be accessible to those citizens who use canes or wheelchairs.

"I think we need to be creative and look around for any sort of solution," said Lapierre, adding that he thinks they have a couple years before they could be forced to move.

Marie-Michèle Baril-Dionne, who has volunteered at the centre for 10 years and now sits on its board, told CBC that the she hopes the city will commit to finding a new home for the centre soon.

"People are becoming stressed, members of the groups are stressing," said Baril-Dionne.

"I think it's the heart of Villeray," she said. "Everybody comes together here."

The Holy Family School closed in 1988, and the community centre opened its doors a year later. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

Weighing options

One possible location is the old Montreal Chinese Hospital at the corner of St-Denis and Faillon streets, which has been sitting empty since 1999.

The City of Montreal is in talks with the Quebec government to buy the old hospital, but did not immediately respond to a question from CBC News asking if the building could be used as a new home for the Lajeunesse centre.

With files from CBC reporter Antoni Nerestant