2 children in critical condition after Villeray assault
A woman has been taken into custody, police say
Two girls, ages 5 and 11, are in critical condition after an assault with a sharp object in Montreal's Villeray district, police say.
The incident took place in an apartment on Rousselot Street, just south of the Metropolitain Expressway. It happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron, a Montreal police spokesperson.
A woman was arrested, but her connection to the girls is not yet known.
"We received a tragic call," Antoine Ortuso, an emergency supervisor at Urgences Santé, told The Canadian Press.
A total of four people were taken from the scene by ambulance.
"We fear for the lives of three people," Ortuso said.
One ambulance went to a facility specializing in trauma, another to a specialized pediatric centre and two people were taken to local hospitals.
Rousselot Street was closed to traffic between Jarry Street and Crémazie Boulevard East.
SUIVI : Une femme est détenue et sera rencontrée par les enquêteurs du #SPVM dans les prochaines heures.
With files from Radio-Canada and The Canadian Press