Ville-Marie unveils plan to reduce cars on streets months after girl killed

Months after the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old in a school zone in Ville-Marie, the downtown Montreal borough announced new measures to make its residential streets safer for pedestrians and reduce the number of cars travelling through the area.

The plan includes the closing of streets and the re-orientation of traffic.

According to the plan, announced on Thursday, Larivière Street, between De Lorimier Avenue and Parthenais Street, will be completely closed to cars, and sections of Ottawa, Sainte-Rose and Clark streets will also be closed.

Fullum, Parthenais, de Rouen, Peel, Hope and Sussex streets will change direction or be converted into one-way streets, while Saint-Christophe, Berthier, Sainte-Rose, du Square-Amherst streets and Clark Street near the intersection of Maisonneuve Boulevard will be redeveloped.

The borough also announced it would install over 100 speed bumps throughout the area to reduce speeding, especially in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

As for school zones, the borough said it may add road markings and signs or close off more streets.

According to Sophie Mauzerolle, city councillor for Sainte-Marie and the person responsible for transportation and mobility on the city's executive committee, the safety and tranquillity of Ville-Marie is at stake.

"We are confident that the measures announced will have a significant impact, particularly in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood, so that our residential streets are no longer considered shortcuts," she said in a news release.