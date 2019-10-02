Montreal lowers downtown speed limits, plans new bike lane on Guy Street

In a set of changes designed to improve mobility and safety in the centre of Montreal, the city has lowered speed limits in the Ville-Marie borough and will construct a new bike lane on Guy Street linking to Griffintown.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the measures Wednesday afternoon, saying they address the evolution in the way people get around downtown.

"Since four out of five people travel on foot, by bike or by shared transportation modes in the borough, it's essential that we improve active and public transit," Plante said.

"It's also important that we lower the risk of accidents, make the streets safer for the most vulnerable people and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Speed limits have been reduced to 30 kilometres per hour on residential streets and 40 kilometres per hour on main streets.

The new bike lane on Guy will begin at William Street in Griffintown, connecting to the existing path on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

A number of boroughs have reduced speed limits on residential streets over the past several years. (Radio-Canada)

The city signalled its intention to lower speed limits across Montreal in March under its "Vision Zero" plan to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

Over the past several years, a number of boroughs have also reduced speed limits, though critics say it is not enough to limit speeds without increased enforcement by police.