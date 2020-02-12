Ville-Marie parking rates going up according to vehicle size

Parking rates in Ville-Marie are going up and owners of larger vehicles will have to pay more, Borough Mayor Valérie Plante announced Tuesday.

The new policy is similar to the one the Borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal unveiled in the fall.

As of April 1, the least expensive parking permit will go from $52 a year to $100 and will now be reserved for owners of smaller cars and electric vehicles.

The new permit costs depend on engine size. Owners of vehicles with engines of between 1.7 and 2.4 litres will have to pay $150.

For vehicles with engines ranging from 2.5 to 3.4 litres, the cost goes up to $200, and then to $250 for those with engines of 3.5 litres or more.

The borough will also be limiting the number of permits to one per person and two per residence. It says it will also be adding parking meters for those without permits to park near local businesses.

Plante noted parking rates in the area haven't changed since 1989.

She said the new prices still don't cover what it costs the city to maintain parking spaces, between $800 and $1,300 per space every year.