Painted lines disappear, creating confusion on Turcot Interchange

Drivers heading west through the Ville-Marie Tunnel are faced with a challenge: the lines dividing lanes on the Montreal highway quickly fade, then disappear.

Some people told CBC News the situation is confusing and dangerous.

But Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Québec, says permanent lanes won't be painted on the busy road until work in the area is completed.

He said wet winter weather quickly erases the temporary lines painted by KPH-Turcot, the consortium building the new Turcot Interchange.

"As people know, there's major roadwork in this area," Girard said.

"There's different work and the lanes aren't in their final configuration."

Girard said a permanent fix likely won't be in place until summer.