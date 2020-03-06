How to safely navigate Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway when lane lines vanish

Do you feel disoriented when driving westbound on Montreal's Highway 720 and the lane lines suddenly disappear just as you emerge from the Ville-Marie Tunnel?

You're not alone.

Transports Québec has received a few thousand complaints about the lack of road markings since November, according to spokesperson Gilles Payer, who said the temporary paint that crews must use in the winter doesn't last long.

Permanent lane markings will be painted this coming summer when the weather allows, he said.

But what are motorists supposed to do when driving down one of the city's busiest roadways and three lane lines vanish?

Oren Preisler, a driving instructor with Morty's Driving School, said he tells students to think about how much space vehicles need.

"Leave them the room," he said. "You can't be in the middle of two lanes."

It's also important to check mirrors and monitor approaching cars while sticking to one side of the road and "staying as straight as possible."

That way, he said, other drivers can safely pass as needed.

"Right here, it's like a free-for-all," said Preisler, as he drove his car along the route Thursday afternoon.

He said the lack of proper markings is "extremely dangerous" not just for new drivers, but for everybody on the road as lead-footed motorists ignore speed limits, dodge potholes and meander west on the 720 without keeping to their imaginary lanes.

"It's a problem," he said. "And we don't see an end in sight."

Painting requires perfect conditions

Transports Québec's Payer said the permanent fix is coming this summer, but was unable to provide an exact date. Until then, he said, there are few options beyond temporary markings — markings that easily wash away.

Even the temporary markings require perfect conditions, such as warm weather and dry, clean pavement, to be painted.

Even if the conditions are perfect, the painting crew also needs to be available to paint the lines outside of rush hour so as to not paralyze the busy commuter route, Payer said. Lines will be painted more frequently during the warmer spring months, he said.

Payer recommends people slow down and respect the reduced speed limits in the construction zone to ensure everybody stays safe.

"The ministry is well aware of the situation, and we are doing our best," Payer said, noting the Turcot Interchange work is nearly completed.

When that work is done, drivers won't have to navigate a construction site and the lines will be permanently affixed to the pavement.