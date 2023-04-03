Lawyers make case to delay Quebec's eviction of Ville-Marie Expressway encampment

The Quebec Transport Ministry's eviction deadline for a group of people living under the Ville-Marie Expressway has passed, and lawyers representing the people in small tent community are in court arguing that the eviction should be postponed by at least a few months.

The Mobile Legal Clinic (MLC) has requested an emergency injunction and asked to delay the eviction of about twenty people living in the encampment until at least July 15.

The ministry, which owns the land, has said that it needs to go ahead with a major construction project in the area. It had given the people there until the end of March to leave. The encampment is located on a stretch between Guy and Atwater streets.

In the past, the ministry has also said it would work with different organizations and the city to help the people living under the expressway find a place to stay. Éric Préfontaine, a lawyer for the MLC, said the ministry has failed to do that.

Préfontaine asked Quebec Superior Court Judge Chantale Masse to allow time for the weather to improve to allow the group to resettle elsewhere in better conditions.

"It's spring right now in theory, but look outside," Préfontaine told the judge on Monday, noting that temperatures are still dipping below zero and major snowfall is still possible.

Lawyers for the Transport Ministry said the work had already been delayed in November in order to not to force the group to move during winter and give them more time to find accommodation.

Éric Préfontaine, lawyer for the Mobile Legal Clinic, is calling on the Quebec's Transport Ministry to delay its eviction and find accomodation solutions for the people living under the Ville-Marie Expressway. (Stephen Rukavina/CBC)

Further delays to the work would be too costly, complex and compromise the safety of the people in the encampment, according to the ministry.

On Monday, Nancy Brûlé, a lawyer for the ministry, told the judge that the planned eviction of the campers will likely happen sometime between April 12 and 15 unless the court rules otherwise.

'Extremely vulnerable and marginalized'

Anabel Semerdzhieva, another lawyer for MLC, asked the court to consider the "extremely vulnerable and marginalized" position of the people living in the tent community, which stems from issues like mental and physical illnesses and drug addiction.

According to Semerdzhieva, one man — who's lived under the expressway for the past year — has stage 3 lung cancer and is undergoing radiation treatments three times a week.

A woman — who's lived there for seven years — is two months pregnant, has hepatitis and struggles with both alcohol and crack addiction, while another man battling heroin addiction suffers from a terminal blood infection and bipolar disorder, said Semerdzhieva,

Semerdzhieva argued it is highly improbable the group — among whom there are couples and pets — will be able to find space in a shelter, which are separated by gender and mostly prohibit animals along with drugs and alcohol.

The hearing is expected to continue on Tuesday.