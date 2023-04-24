Tent community camped under Ville-Marie Expressway can stay put until June 15

People living in tents under the Ville-Marie Expressway in Montreal will not be forced to abandon their encampment to make way for Transport Ministry construction work for at least the next seven weeks.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Suzanne Courchesne has extended an injunction to delay the eviction of the group living under the expressway between Guy Street and Atwater Avenue until June 15. This comes after the court agreed on April 11 to extend that injunction for 10 more days.

Quebec's Transport Ministry has said the eviction is necessary to carry out major repairs under the expressway.

The ministry has been postponing that eviction since last November, in the hope that alternative arrangements would be made to house the small community elsewhere.

Mobile Legal Clinic lawyers, who represent the community, argued the eviction should be postponed until July, when the weather improves.

In earlier court proceedings, the judge suggested all parties involved agree on a set deadline for those living under the expressway to move and to find a place to which all of them could move as a group.

The next court date is scheduled for May 30.