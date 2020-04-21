Laval CHSLD sets up a crash course in senior care for volunteers without experience

As members of the Armed Forces with medical training finally arrived at CHSLD Les Loggias Villa Val des Arbres Monday morning, several of the home's employees broke down in tears.

The private residence in Laval is among the hardest-hit long-term care homes in the province with 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths since March 25, and very little staff to care for more than 130 residents.

Co-owner Pierre Bélanger says it isn't just the workload that's put a strain on employees, it's not being able to provide the level of care they want to seniors they know and like.

"It's not long-term care like it was before," Bélanger said on Daybreak, describing conditions at the home. "It's a hospital… It's really sad."

Accounts surfacing from inside Quebec's long-term care homes describe dire circumstances — from residents not being tended to for days, not being able to walk around or leave their rooms, to, in some cases, not being bathed for more than a week and having to lay in urine and feces for hours.

Bélanger said Villa Val des Arbres staff are doing the best they can, but where there would usually be 22 patient attendants working at once, there are now as little as two.

"We need help. This is a big crisis, I'm telling you," he said.

On top of getting assistance from the military, the residence is collaborating with the local school board, Commission scolaire de Laval, to find and train volunteers.

It has developed a training program for volunteers coming from outside the health-care sector, to show them how to use personal protective equipment and what kinds of tasks need to be accomplished, such as feeding and changing the residents.

The home has been getting calls from people keen to help but who don't have the necessary experience, so the residence decided to figure out a way to show them.

"It's support for the [patient attendants]," Bélanger explained. "It means that they're going to help for feeding, for giving them water, to care for the people. That's what's really helpful."

Potential volunteers can sign up online and are selected based on criteria such as whether they have a chronic illness that would put them at risk.

The course is eight hours long and is given by educators who teach long-term care for the school board. The first course is Wednesday at the Centre de formation Compétences-2000 in Laval.

There will be one given a week for the next few weeks. They can train 20 people at once, and once they're ready to help at the residence, they are given an extra one-hour orientation session to get to know the facility.

The goal is to get 100 volunteers in total, so it's called "Projet 100 Covid," a play on the words one hundred and "sans," or "without," in French.

Troops put to work right away

Bélanger said the army's help was greatly needed but still isn't enough.

"We barely got in and we were already working knees deep in it. We were put to work as fast as they could," said Cpl. Mathieu Bergeron, a medical technician at the Valcartier base in Quebec City.

"They showed us the ropes and as soon as they knew that we were good to go, we were working hand-in-hand with the aides."

Canadian Forces personnel were put to work at Villa Val des Arbres seniors' residence as quickly as possible. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Bergeron said he and his colleagues had also stopped at the military base in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu before arriving to receive basic training on caring for seniors.

Jeff Begley, president of the health and social services federation of the CSN union, said with fatigue setting in, getting any kind of help is a reprieve to workers.

But he believes that bringing in trained patient attendants from other, less-affected regions may be a better solution than having medical specialists and others without experience in CHSLDs.

"I don't think we can turn anyone away," Begley said, "but we have people who do this work on a daily basis elsewhere."

Bergeron acknowledged the deployment was unusual, but that "we are ready to adapt and overcome any challenge in our way."

"We're going to be helping our population of Quebec. We live here. These are our people and we're here to help," he said.