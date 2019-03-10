Skip to Main Content
Opposition calls for investigation into STM inspectors' use of force
New

Opposition calls for investigation into STM inspectors' use of force

The Plante administration is facing growing pressure to launch an independent investigation into a failed arrest by STM inspectors at Villa Maria metro earlier this month.

Community activist says there was 'clear disrespect and disregard for that man’s person and body'

Verity Stevenson · CBC News ·
Still from a video submitted by Samantha Gold, though not taken by her. Editorial guidance is not to show the man's face unless he gives his consent. (Submitted by Samantha Gold)

The Plante administration is facing growing pressure to launch an independent investigation into a failed arrest by STM inspectors at Villa Maria metro earlier this month.

Community activists and members of the opposition at city hall held a news conference at city hall calling on the city to take action. They also want the STM to create an independent body to oversee complaints against transit officers.

"We're urging the STM to listen to the public and understand the concern," Coun. Marvin Rotrand, who launched the initiative, told a news conference Monday.

"I think this incident is going to be the one that provokes change."

A video of the incident shows two officers tackling and swatting at a man on the platform. At one point, the officers hold the man down, his head centimetres away from an oncoming train.

On Monday, Rotrand pointed to a similar oversight body that was created by the Toronto Transit Commission in October 2017.

Rotrand was joined at the news conference by Lionel Perez, head of Ensemble Montréal, former RCMP officer Alain Babineau, who now works with the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations and Tiffany Callender, president of the Côtes-des-Neiges Black Community Association.

"What we saw in that video was a clear disrespect and disregard for that man's person and body," Callender said.

The man in the video has not been publicly identified.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

CBC News has opted to blurr the man's face as he has not yet been identified. 1:08

The STM has said the man was approached by inspectors because he was bothering other passengers. Chair Philippe Schnobb released a statement shortly before the news conference, defending the officers' response and noting the man had not paid his fare.

Callender said that's not the point.

"Focusing on tarifs or focusing on the reason why doesn't justify the excessive use of force," she said.

About the Author

Verity Stevenson

Verity Stevenson is a reporter with CBC in Montreal. She has previously worked for the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star in Toronto, and the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories