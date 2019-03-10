Opposition calls for investigation into STM inspectors' use of force

The Plante administration is facing growing pressure to launch an independent investigation into a failed arrest by STM inspectors at Villa Maria metro earlier this month.

Community activists and members of the opposition at city hall held a news conference at city hall calling on the city to take action. They also want the STM to create an independent body to oversee complaints against transit officers.

"We're urging the STM to listen to the public and understand the concern," Coun. Marvin Rotrand, who launched the initiative, told a news conference Monday.

"I think this incident is going to be the one that provokes change."

A video of the incident shows two officers tackling and swatting at a man on the platform. At one point, the officers hold the man down, his head centimetres away from an oncoming train.

On Monday, Rotrand pointed to a similar oversight body that was created by the Toronto Transit Commission in October 2017.

Rotrand was joined at the news conference by Lionel Perez, head of Ensemble Montréal, former RCMP officer Alain Babineau, who now works with the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations and Tiffany Callender, president of the Côtes-des-Neiges Black Community Association.

"What we saw in that video was a clear disrespect and disregard for that man's person and body," Callender said.

The man in the video has not been publicly identified.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

CBC News has opted to blurr the man's face as he has not yet been identified. 1:08

The STM has said the man was approached by inspectors because he was bothering other passengers. Chair Philippe Schnobb released a statement shortly before the news conference, defending the officers' response and noting the man had not paid his fare.

Callender said that's not the point.

"Focusing on tarifs or focusing on the reason why doesn't justify the excessive use of force," she said.