Residents, dignitaries and loved ones of the victims of the Old Quebec attacks are gathering in Quebec City tonight to pay tribute to François Duchesne.

The 56-year-old worked at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, "his life-long dream" said director Jean-Luc Murray.

The museum lit up the exterior of its main pavilion in honour of Duchesne who started working as the director of communications in 2019, "charming everyone" with his positive attitude, said Murray.

Several politicians, including Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, Culture Minister Nathalie Roy as well as the leaders of the other provincial political parties were expected to be present for the ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

A candlelight vigil was also held Monday night in front of the home of the second victim, 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont.

Clermont lived on the rue des Remparts, a street built on the old fortifications of Quebec City that wind around a cliff, overlooking the Old Port.

Her daughter-in-law, Sophie Pouliot, said Clermont loved dining outside on the walls with friends and neighbours. "She was the queen of the ramparts," said Pouliot.

Clermont's spouse, Jacques Fortin, who was taken to hospital following the attacks, sent a recorded message that his son played for the assembled.

"Je t'aime Suzanne," he said, asking the crowd to take care of the people around them. "Life is so fragile."

The Quebec government has created a public registry where people can share condolences with the families and friends of the victims. It will be online until November 9.

More to come