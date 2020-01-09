Montreal vigils honour memory of Iran plane crash victims

Gatherings this evening will give Montrealers an opportunity to honour those who died when a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet crashed in Iran on Wednesday.

Saman Abolfathi, the vice-president external of Concordia's Iranian student association, said many people want to pay their respects to the victims, whose lives were cut short in such a horrific way.

"Most of the people that I've talked with, they were like, they couldn't hold [back their tears]. I don't know most of them, and as I [spoke] with them, they were crying."

U.S. officials have shared intelligence with Canada that the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile, sources have told CBC News.

All 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians, died in the crash of the Boeing 737-800. Most people on board, 138 passengers, were bound for Canada.

At least six people had been living in the Montreal area. A seventh lived in Valcourt, Que., and another had attended university in the city before moving to Toronto.

The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. outside Concordia University's GM building on De Maisonneuve Boulevard. Another event will be held at École de technologie supérieure on Notre-Dame Street at 5 p.m.

Similar events were held across the country to honour the victims Wednesday night.

'So hard and so unbelievable'

Abolfathi, who is one of more than 1,500 Iranian students at Concordia, said the fact that so many of the dead were also students or people who had gone to university in Canada means he understands so much about their journeys.

"It hits harder because of that," he said. "We know they tried so hard to go to university in Iran; they transferred themselves here. They finished their university here."

"And after all, it was all for nothing. I don't want to be pessimistic, but this makes it so hard and so unbelievable for us."

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani were both engineers who studied at Concordia. 0:49

McGill law Prof. Payam Akhavan, an Iranian-Canadian, said it is particularly tragic that so many of the victims are part of a generation that has suffered so much in Iran — a country that, despite its tremendous wealth and resources, is going through an economic decline.

"These are just young people looking for a better life, coming here, studying hard, buying homes, trying to raise families. And it's heartbreaking to see all of those dreams shattered in an instant."

He said there is a collective sense of loss in the community, and that many people, himself included, are still trying to process what happened.