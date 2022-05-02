Quebec investigating Vigi Reine-Élizabeth private long-term care home

A private long-term care home in Montreal is under investigation by the provincial government, after several years of complaints from families and staff alike, Radio-Canada has learned.

The Vigi Reine-Élizabeth CHSLD, located in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, has been under a formal external investigation since last March, according to documents obtained by Radio-Canada.

The problems reportedly date back to the first wave of the pandemic through to recent months.

"An administrative investigation has been requested following complaints and the management of COVID-19 outbreaks," confirmed the office of Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors.

"We are acting with caution. We want to ensure the well-being of residents in all living environments in Quebec. At this CHSLD, we want to determine what could be problematic and implement solutions, if necessary."

Staff shortages and questionable care

The Vigi Reine-Élizabeth suffered from staffing shortages since the early days of the pandemic.

In May 2020, the Canadian Armed Forces lent a hand in the facility. The military reported a 30 per cent shortage of medical personnel and attendants at the time.

That summer, Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) issued a statement of offence to the home for its COVID-19 protocols. It found Vigi Reine-Élizabeth did not correct behaviour regarding personal protective equipment and staff moving from hot zones to cold zones.

In March 2021, the province's labour tribunal found that Vigi Santé, which oversees 15 private, long-term care homes including VIgi Reine-Élizabeth, "did not adequately determine the necessary measures to be respected to avoid the risk of transmission of COVID-19 during breaks and meals" at the home.

Families then sounded the alarm in late 2021, claiming that a lack of staff meant even basic care was at risk. At the same time, relatives complained that elders were locked in their rooms with wooden planks placed across the lower half of door frames.

"The measures put in place during outbreaks can sometimes raise questions and reactions from certain families," wrote the deputy CEO of Vigi Santé, Jean Hébert, in an email to Radio-Canada.

"Despite our efforts to establish a dialogue in order to find satisfactory solutions, it sometimes happens that dissatisfaction persists and families decide to communicate their dissatisfaction at other levels."

Vigi Santé must meet the same standards as public care homes under an agreement to receive funding from the province's health ministry.

One of its homes, the CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, also came under scrutiny during the first wave, when 100 per cent of its residents were infected with COVID-19.