Indigenous leaders meet key Quebec government officials in wake of Viens report

Indigenous leaders will gather today in a hotel conference room in Quebec City, to meet Quebec government representatives.

The goal of that meeting is to ensure Premier François Legault follows through on his pledge to act on a landmark report on the treatment of First Nations people and Inuit in the province.

Sylvie D'Amours, the province's minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, said Wednesday there is no itinerary for the day-long meeting.

She said the priorities would be developed in consultation with Indigenous leaders.

"We will do it together," she told reporters. "It's a first meeting."

The Viens report, released late last month, concluded Indigenous people in Quebec are victims of "systemic discrimination" when it comes to accessing public services.

142 calls to action

The report — the result of nine months of testimony about decades of abuse, mistreatment and neglect — laid out 142 recommendations for the province regarding policing, social services, corrections, justice, youth protection, and health and social services.

The first recommendation was that the government issue an apology, which Legault delivered in the National Assembly on Oct. 2.

At the time, the gesture was warmly welcomed, but Indigenous leaders stressed the importance of making concrete, measurable changes to government services.

"We've been ready for many, many years to work with the government," said Verna Polson, grand chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, at the time.

"Now, this announcement today, we'll see how far it'll go."