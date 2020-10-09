2nd victim in Brossard hit-and-run case dies of injuries

The cyclist who was hit by a car in Brossard on Sept. 7 has succumbed to his injuries and died, leading to further charges against the driver.

The 50-year-old victim, Gérard Chong Soon Yuen, was biking on Niagara Ave. at around 6:15 p.m. when the driver purposefully hit him, Longueuil police allege.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

The driver is accused of also striking a 52-year-old woman that same evening while she walked on the sidewalk of Pelletier Boulevard. She died the next day and the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Radoslav Guentchev, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police say the man, who now faces two charges of second-degree murder, acted on purpose.

Police have said the two victims were chosen at random, but members of the Chinese community on Montreal's South Shore were shaken by the incident.

Guentchev had previously been charged with uttering threats and assaulting his neighbours in 2012 and 2013.

In 2019, the Commission des troubles mentaux ruled that he was no longer dangerous.

He will be back in court on Nov. 25.