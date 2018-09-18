Part of Papineau Ave. closed after transport truck hits viaduct

Part of Papineau Avenue is closed near Rue des Carrières after a 16-foot transport truck hit the top of the viaduct and got struck.

The 54-year-old driver was travelling south when he tried to pass under the viaduct and the top of the container proved too high.

Police say no one was injured but the section of Papineau remains closed in both directions.

Heading north, it's closed between Saint-Joseph Blvd. and Saint-Grégoire Street.

To the south, it's closed between Rosemont Blvd. and Saint-Grégoire Street.

Engineers for the City of Montreal are on the scene, coordinating to have the container removed and ensure the stability of the viaduct.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada.