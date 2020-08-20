Via Rail restores some daily services along Quebec City-Windsor corridor
Via Rail is reinstating almost 50 per cent of the usual offering along the route
Via Rail is increasing the number of trains running between several cities in Quebec and Ontario starting September 1.
Citing an increasing demand for intercity travel, and provincial measures taking Canadians out of confinement, the rail service said Thursday it is restoring almost 50 per cent of the services that were offered before COVID-19 along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor.
Three new trains will run between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa starting September.
Two additional trains have also been added to routes running between Toronto, Kingston and Montreal. Via has also added two more trains slated to run between Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa, and to the route between Toronto, London and Windsor.
Via said it is working to restore long-distance trains on the West coast and the East coast in November, taking into account recent health developments.
Regional services will maintain their current services for the time being.
