Via Rail passenger train service cancelled Sunday between Montreal and Toronto

Passenger train service from Montreal to Toronto is being cancelled again Sunday because of a protest near Belleville, Ont.

Via Rail says trains between Toronto and Ottawa, and Toronto and Montreal, will stay in the station until the situation is resolved.

The cancellations are not affecting the stretch between Montreal and Ottawa.

Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have been blocking the line as a show of support for the Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia, which has been protesting construction of a natural gas pipeline.

Via Rail has cancelled dozens of departures since the demonstrations started on Thursday.

"We are aware that this situation, which is unfortunately beyond our control, has an impact on our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience this situation is causing," the Crown corporation said in a statement Sunday.

CN Rail, which also ships freight on the rail line, obtained a court injunction to end the demonstrations.

The injunction, which does not name any individual, was issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Friday.

It forbids any continued interference with the rail line under the threat of arrest, and was served to demonstrators by CN police Saturday afternoon.

The Via service says it will automatically refund everyone affected by the service disruption. If your reservation includes a return trip that you wish to cancel, customers are asked to call 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245).