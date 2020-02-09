Skip to Main Content
Via Rail passenger train service cancelled between Montreal and Toronto
Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have been blocking the line near Belleville, Ont., as a show of support for the Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia, which has been blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline.  

Mohawks from Tyendinaga moved a dump truck with a snowplow toward a rail line in a protest Thursday supporting the Wet'suwet'en opponents of a natural gas pipeline which faced an RCMP raid on Thursday morning. (Courtesy Oyohserase Maracle)

Passenger train service from Montreal Toronto is being cancelled again Sunday because of a protest near Belleville, Ont. 

Via Rail says trains between Toronto and Ottawa, and Toronto and Montreal, will stay in the station until the situation is resolved.

The cancellations are not affecting the stretch between Montreal and Ottawa.

Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have been blocking the line as a show of support for the Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia, which has been blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline.  

Via Rail has cancelled dozens of departures since the demonstrations started on Thursday.

CN Rail obtained a court injunction to end the demonstrations. 

The injunction, which does not name any individual, was issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Friday.

It forbids any continued interference with the rail line under the threat of arrest, and was served to demonstrators by CN police Saturday afternoon.

The train service says it will automatically refund everyone affected by the service disruption. If your reservation includes a return trip that you wish to cancel, customers are asked to call 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245).

