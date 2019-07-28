Skip to Main Content
Via rail's case for major project better without Montreal-Quebec leg: internal doc

Via Rail is looking for financial support to build dedicated rail lines that would increase the frequency of trips, cut travel times and ensure its trains will no longer have to work around freight schedules on borrowed tracks.

Via Rail is seeking financial support for dedicated rail lines on its Toronto-Quebec City corridor. Internal documents suggest its pitch may be better received if the railway drops Quebec from its plans. (Peter McCabe/Canadian Press)

Via Rail's business case for a multibillion-dollar high-frequency-rail project between Toronto and Quebec City would receive a boost if it ditched the stretch from Montreal to Quebec City, internal federal documents say.

The document, labelled "secret," was obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law.

The memo's release comes as Via looks for financial support to build dedicated rail lines that will increase the frequency of trips, cut travel times and ensure its trains will no longer have to work around freight schedules on borrowed tracks.

An assessment conducted for Transport Canada warned the inclusion of the Montreal-Quebec City section of the proposed rail service would eat into the plan's profitability, according to a briefing document prepared earlier this year for Canada's deputy minister of finance, Paul Rochon.

The study, delivered last fall by the firm EY, recommended the Quebec route undergo further review "given its high capital costs and poor performance on an operational basis," the federal document said.

A key to the project's eventual realization is finding a way to make the plan attractive to private-sector investors, whose support would build on public dollars.

