Via Rail makes wearing a mask mandatory on all trains
New policy to take effect across the country Tuesday
As of Tuesday, Via Rail says passengers will be required to wear masks to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Montreal-based passenger rail service says it's making the change as ridership increases with the gradual reopening of the economy.
The policy is in line with Transport Canada guidelines for wearing face coverings on planes, trains, ships and public transit.
Masks are mandatory for employees who interact with customers. They must also be worn throughout trips, except for when eating or drinking, and when physical distancing is not possible in stations and at boarding.
Via Rail says it will have a limited number of disposable masks available for passengers who don't have one at boarding.
Passengers with chronic respiratory issues, people with certain disabilities and children under two years old will not have to wear masks.
