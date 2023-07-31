Via Rail hires CEO of Montreal Port Authority to oversee new high frequency train project

Less than three years after his appointment, the president and CEO of Montreal's Port Authority, Martin Imbleau, is leaving the helm of the port to take over the Via Rail subsidiary responsible for the High Frequency Rail (HFR) project between Quebec City and Toronto.

Imbleau will take up his new position on Sept. 8, Via HFR and the port authority confirmed on Monday.

The Montreal Port Authority said it will replace the outgoing president as soon as possible.

The changing of the guard comes at a time when federal entities are carrying out major infrastructure projects.

Via HFR chairman Robert Prichard said he believes Imbleau is "the right person" to bring the rail project to fruition.

"Given his knowledge of the Corridor's partners, particularly in and around Montreal, Martin brings valuable experience and insight to the project," said Prichard.

However, the port authority is losing its captain at a time when uncertainty hangs over its Contrecoeur port project on Montreal's South Shore, which is supposed to open for business in 2027.

The project — originally expected to cost a maximum of $950 million — could end up costing $1.4 billion, according to two sources cited by The Globe and Mail in April. Speaking to The Canadian Press, an unidentified source also confirmed the figure.