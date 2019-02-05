Verdun man calls on borough to ban the sale of single-use plastic bottles

With thousands of single-use plastic bottles headed to the landfill each year, Verdun resident Eric Hanson is calling on the borough to take action and make the neighbourhood that much more eco-friendly.

Hanson started a petition last month, which has garnered nearly 200 signatures, in an effort to push the borough council to ban the sale of all single-use plastic bottles.

A single-use plastic bottle is defined as any thin plastic bottle that holds a litre or less, like a standard plastic water bottle you might buy in a corner store.

The City of Montreal already adopted a ban on these kinds of plastic water bottles being sold in municipal buildings, but Hanson wants to see Verdun go even further.

Hanson is a member of a new citizens' action group called Verdun Sans Bouteilles, and said he hopes the movement picks up speed.

"The reason I think there's a lot of support out there is: it's really an avoidable problem at this point. In 2019, we know better, and we should be doing better."

Eric Hanson decided to take action and start a push for a municipal ban on the sale of single-use plastic bottles in Verdun. (CBC)

Hanson said that changing habits is key when it comes to cutting out single-use plastic bottles.

"I have always adhered religiously to using my own reusable water bottle," he said.

"I really try to avoid as much as possible using those single-use plastics that just go in the landfill and end up there for hundreds of years."

He plans on reaching out to local businesses in Verdun, to get them on board with a ban.

Looking for solutions

Marie-Andrée Mauger, Verdun borough councillor in charge of environmental issues, said she was pleased to see citizens taking initiative.

"More and more, we see citizens willing to change their habits," she said. "So it's good news."

Mauger said the fight to reduce single-use plastic waste isn't just about targeting water bottles. Bags, disposable utensils and plastic packaging contributes to the problem as well.

She said instead of introducing a ban, the borough is trying to encourage citizens to make use of their own reusable bottles by adding accessible infrastructure.

"Within the next two years, we plan to have seven more water fountains. Because we can't only ban plastic bottles — we also have to give free access to drinking water, so that people can bring their reusable containers."

Verdun is only one borough, she added, and banning the sale of single-use plastics won't necessarily force people to change their habits. Instead of water, they might choose to buy a can of sugary soda.

"We're surrounded by two other boroughs. So if just us ban one bottle, one specific container, then we're not sure that we will be solving the problem."