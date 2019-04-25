Man injured by gunfire in Verdun
Montreal police are looking for suspects after a 49-year-old man was shot in the borough of Verdun overnight. It happened at around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Troy Street and LaSalle Boulevard.
Drugs found at scene, investigators are working to determine if they are tied to shooting
Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said the man was out on the street when he was approached by the suspect.
The suspect fired "some shots" before fleeing, Couture said.
The victim, who was shot at least once, was conscious when taken to hospital, and his life is not in danger, Couture said.
Some drugs were found at the scene, and police are working to confirm whether those drugs are tied to the shooting.
Police are hoping to interview the victim at some point today.
