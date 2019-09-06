Verdun holds off on plans to shut down Nuns' Island golf course

Verdun borough officials aren't shutting down a contentious Nuns' Island golf course yet, but they are taking it to court.

The borough announced Tuesday it will be taking legal action against Golf Exécutif Montréal, a nine-hole golf course, asking them to dim or turn off their stadium-style lights at night.

Residents in the area have been complaining for months that the lights are keeping them up.

In an interview last week, Guillaume Boulanger, vice-president of the golf course, said they have already taken steps to improve the lighting issues.

The borough had also threatened to shut down the golf course for violating its lease on city-owned land. When signed in 2007, the 40-year lease required the course to be open to the public and certified as an eco-friendly facility.

But the golf course's annual membership fees are $10,000, an amount the borough believes is too high, and uses treated city water instead of untreated water to keep their terrain green, which is against the rules.

Mayor Jean-François Parenteau said the borough is holding off on terminating the lease because the golf course's administrators have requested an arbitration process.

If that doesn't work, the borough will still try to shut down the golf course, Étienne Brunet, the mayor's chief of staff, explained.