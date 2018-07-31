Verdun residents launch petition against closure of neighbourhood ATM

Jean-Pierre Larin has lived in Verdun for 30 years, and in that time, he's seen the local branch of the Caisse Desjardins change dramatically.

First, the branch was closed, then two ATM machines were reduced to one.

Now the credit union plans to get rid of that machine, too, on Aug. 27 — a decision that disappoints Larin and several of his neighbours.

"It's always busy," Larin told CBC News outside the building at 5775 Bannantyne Avenue.

"I often have to wait in line to use the machine; there's often one or two people ahead of me. I don't understand why the ATM is closing."

Desjardins plans to close this ATM on Bannantyne Ave. in Verdun on August 27. (CBC)

Larin ​says he takes money out of the ATM about three times a week.

Once it closes, he'll have to go to another Desjardins ATM about a kilometre away on Verdun Avenue, between 5th and 6th avenues.

"It's sad. I was a bit disappointed," Larin said.

Residents with reduced mobility

Residents of the borough in southwestern Montreal are collecting signatures to try to save the ATM.

Linda Gagné, who owns a dépanneur in Verdun, started a petition Friday.

So far, she's collected just over 400 signatures. Some supporters have even come to the store for the sole purpose of adding their names to the petition, she said.

"Elderly people are unhappy," said Gagné. She said many don't know how they'll get to an ATM further away during cold winter months.

Linda Gagné, who owns a dépanneur in Verdun, started a petition against the ATM's closure last Friday. (CBC)

"We do not want to have to go in bad weather to the 5th Avenue and Verdun branch," the petition reads.

Another Verdun resident who uses the machine slated for removal, Frédéric Trépanier, said he won't have too much trouble getting to another ATM because he has a car.

But people who get around on foot will have a 15-minute walk to get to the nearest machine.

"For people who don't have cars … it's hard," said Trépanier, who has signed the petition.

"We have to show that we need service here," he said.

As of Tuesday, the petition had garnered just over 400 signatures. (CBC)

40% decrease in customers

Roxane Bergeron, a spokesperson for Desjardins, said she was surprised by the local response to the closure.

There's been a 40 per cent drop in the number of people using that particular ATM, Bergeron told CBC News.

"This ATM wasn't busy," she said.

Desjardins says there's been about a 40 per cent decrease in users at the ATM, which prompted the bank's decision to close it. (CBC)

This isn't the first time Desjardins has decided to close an ATM.

Earlier this year, the credit union announced plans to shutter ATMs in at least half a dozen small towns in Quebec.

Desjardins said few people had been using the machines, as they were opting for online banking services instead. But residents said they feared losing the machines would hurt their local economies, since many businesses only take cash.

Bergeron said customers affected by the Verdun closure should contact the credit union if they need help accessing their services.

Those personalized measures could include paying for a taxi to bring people with reduced mobility to and from a branch, or sending Desjardins representatives to someone's home.

The bank will evaluate and respond to the residents' petition once they receive it, Bergeron said.