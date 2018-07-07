Verdun adds community toy boxes to public parks as part of summer-long pilot project

Verdun's test run of a community toy box program is already a hit among some kids and parents, as they no longer have to cart a bunch of toys down to their local park each time they visit.

"I like it a lot," said five-year-old Julia Lysenko as she played alongside her brother, Victor.

"The box is my favourite colour. I love black, and the toys are so cool."

The pilot project is aimed at encouraging more kids and families to head to the parks this summer. The borough stocks the boxes with some toys initially, and parents can leave unwanted toys of their own in the boxes, sharing them with the community.

The project got underway in mid-June and is slated to run until September with the possibility of expanding the toy-sharing project in the future.

Boxes are available in parks such as Queen Elizabeth, Orée-du-Fleuve and Quai-de-La-Tortue. One was removed temporarily from Poirier Park due to vandalism. The toys available range from plastic sand pails to tiny tractors and cars.

The boxes cost the borough about $800 each. Only safe toys, without any fabric or other materials that could become grimy with use, are accepted.

Project is 'great success,' councillor says

"It's been a great success so far," says Coun. Sterling Downey, whose four-month-old son Graeson has been out enjoying the toys in Queen Elizabeth Park, where the program first developed as a parent-led initiative.

It has since been turned into a borough program and, said Downey, it's fun to see his son playing with the toys in the very park he played in as a child.

"I have lived in the same house my whole life and now my son gets to grow up and play in the same park," he said. Now his son will get to enjoy "even more things like the community toy boxes."

Coun. Sterling Downey (right) is enjoying one of Verdun's new community toy boxes in Queen Elizabeth Park with his wife, Melissa Proietti, and their five-month-old son, Graeson Downey. (With files from Kate McKenna)

Some toys have been broken, said Downey, but "obviously that happens when kids play with them."

There have also been some cases of vandalism, he said, but the borough is checking on the boxes regularly to ensure they are properly maintained.

Downey said Verdun parents who want a toy-sharing box in their neighbourhood park should get in touch with the borough.