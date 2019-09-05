Montreal woman, 26, manages to escape carjacking after being held at gunpoint

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman in Verdun Thursday morning.

Police say the woman was in her car at the corner of LaSalle Boulevard and Willibrord Street around 9 a.m. when a man armed with a handgun approached and got into the car.

He instructed her to drive to the South Shore. Police say the woman followed his orders, but at the corner of Leduc and du Cartier boulevards, near the DIX30 mall, she was able to stop and flee the vehicle.

The woman ran into a nearby store and asked for help. Police were called to the scene shortly after and managed to find the suspect, who was on foot.

He was arrested at 10:20 a.m. and faces charges including kidnapping, forced confinement and uttering threats.

Police say the woman had previous dealings with the man through her job as a social worker.