Why is the new Verdun beach closed for swimming so often?

Anna Nowak visited Montreal's newest beach with her baby daughter a couple weeks ago, hoping to cool off on a hot summer's day. But they never even dipped a toe in the St. Lawrence River.

"We stepped foot on the beach and I didn't even get my feet in the water and they started whistling and saying that the beach was closed," she said.

While Verdun's long-awaited beach opened last month, people have only been able to swim a handful of times.

"The reason why we're closing the beach is for safety reasons, so it's better that it's closed than open," said Verdun Coun. Marie-Josée Parent.

She said poor water quality was the reason for the repeat closures.

The lifeguards test the water daily, but the borough will automatically close the beach following a heavy downpour, which causes sewers to overflow into the river. This protocol has always been part of the plan.

Parent said safety is the borough's priority.

"Because it's also a pilot project — it's the first summer that we have the beach open — we're overcautious when it comes to rain, thunderstorms, water coming out of the sanitary network," she said.

Jessica Morales says she and her children were turned away from the water four weeks ago because she was told it was no longer safe due to the recent rainfall. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Swimmer wants more transparency

With no explanation, Nowak's beach trip with her daughter was nixed.

She said the borough should put signs explaining the reason for the closure. That way, disappointed beach-goers will understand, she said.

"If it's sewer, obviously you don't want to be swimming in contaminated water," she said.

The borough will be adding signs to inform swimmers about the state of the beach, Parent said.

In the meantime, Parent said the latest information is available on the Verdun borough Facebook page and website.

People are also welcome to call the borough before heading out to take a dip, she said.

Nearby pool is plan B

Jessica Morales said she and her children were turned away when they tried to swim four weeks ago.

"It was a super hot day, the kids were really excited," she said. "We were told by the lifeguards that the water was no longer safe because of the rains."

The Arthur-Therrien pool is a few minutes away from the Verdun Beach.

"We were hot, we needed a plan B ... which was to go to the pool instead. So we made the most of our day anyway," Morales said.

Parent says that other than the Arthur-Therrien pool, there is also the nearby Natatorium.

Despite the chance of being turned away, Morales said her family isn't going to give up on the beach.

"We just show up and hope for the best."