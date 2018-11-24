Verdun's mayor says beach will open next summer

Montreal will have a brand-new beach next summer, as the borough of Verdun has obtained the last of the needed federal and provincial authorizations to complete the much-anticipated project.

"Citizens will have the pleasure of swimming at Verdun Beach in 2019," vowed borough Mayor Jean-François Parenteau in a statement on Friday.

The beach will be in Arthur-Therrien Park, just off Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard near Hickson Street.

The latest work consists of correcting the depths of the river in the swimming area. Given the weather conditions, the contractor must adjust the pace of work accordingly, the statement says.

The borough's council issued an ordinance at the Nov. 6 meeting, giving the contractor the green light to carry out the needed work — work that is being done this time of year to avoid disturbing the fish habitat.

During the construction period, the bike path in the beach area will be diverted.

The beach will have a park, wooded areas, a bike path and other recreational activities. (WAA Montréal)

Come spring, landscaping will be completed, especially along the road to the site and on the slope to the beach.

Montreal's Verdun borough was supposed to open the beach last summer, marking Montreal's 375th birthday. However, there was a delay in getting the proper permits from the Environment Ministry.

Last June, Coun. Marie-Andrée Mauger told CBC Montreal's Daybreak the beach was originally slated to cost about $4 million, but the price tag will likely be closer to $5 million by the time the beach opens because of all the unforeseen steps.

The shoreline will be accessible to people in wheelchairs, with paths woven through a grassy, landscaped space where visitors can relax and gaze at the water.

There will be slides integrated into the slope down to the river and a sandy beach for swimming and lounging.