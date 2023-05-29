Content
Montreal

Quebec man sentenced to 8 months after manoeuvre to save ducks kills motorcyclist

A Quebec man whose actions resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist has been sentenced to 8 months in jail for dangerous driving.

Collision killed 19-year-old Félix-Antoine Gagné

blurry surveillance image of roadway with scene of collision
Surveillance camera footage of the collision was shown in a Joliette, Que., court, in January. Éric Rondeau has been sentenced to eight months in jail for his role in the incident. (Radio-Canada)

A Quebec man who was trying to protect a family of ducks but ended up killing a motorcyclist has been sentenced to eight months in jail. 

Éric Rondeau was convicted in January of dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Félix-Antoine Gagné. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and is barred from driving a motor vehicle for three years. 

In July 2019, Rondeau was pulling a trailer behind his F-150 pickup truck on Route 345 in the Lanaudière region when he spotted a family of ducks on the road. 

In an attempt to avoid hitting the ducks — and concerned about being read-ended — Rondeau hit the brakes and flipped on his hazards before moving his pickup into the oncoming lane. Gagné, who was coming around the bend on his mortocycle, collided with Rondeau's truck head-on. He died at the scene. 

Rondeau told the jury in January that he had been concentrating on his rear-view mirror and hadn't realized he was in the wrong lane until it was too late. 

His lawyer, Richard Dubé, says he will appeal both Rondeau's conviction and his sentence. 

With files from Radio-Canada

