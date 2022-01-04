Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Quebec scraps planned tax on the unvaccinated

The tax, which was announced in January by the premier, would have imposed a monetary penalty on Quebecers who did not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The measure was first announced by Quebec Premier François Legault in January

CBC News ·
Quebec Premier François Legault announced his proposed tax on the unvaccinated earlier this month, but is now reportedly dropping the plan. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Quebec Premier François Legault has scrapped his proposed tax on the unvaccinated, sources tell CBC and Radio-Canada.

As first reported by La Presse, the premier is set to make the announcement at a press conference this afternoon, at 1 p.m.

The tax, which was announced in January by the premier, would have imposed a monetary penalty on Quebecers who did not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Details of the tax had remained vague, with Legault saying it could be included in provincial tax filings. He had said he wanted the cost to be "significant," suggesting it would be more than $100. Roughly 10 per cent of eligible Quebecers remain unvaccinated.

"These people, they put a very important burden on our health-care network," Legault said at the time. "I think it's reasonable a majority of the population is asking that there be consequences."

WATCH | Legault announces 'health contribution' for unvaccinated

Legault proposes tax on unvaccinated as public health director resigns

21 days ago
Duration 1:59
A day after the resignation of Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, Premier Francois Legault proposed a new tax on people not vaccinated against COVID-19, though he didn’t announce a timeline or amount of the tax. 1:59

The measure was announced immediately after Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's outgoing director of public health, handed in his letter of resignation.

Community advocates, bio-ethicists and other experts raised concerns about the proposal, saying that more education was needed, instead of punitive measures. Others questioned the legal ramifications, saying the proposed tax could run afoul of the Canada Health Act.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now